Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 1,884,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 433.0 days.

TELNF opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

