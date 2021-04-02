Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLSNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

