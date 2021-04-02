Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Position Boosted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 435.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after buying an additional 2,595,548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after buying an additional 2,187,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Insiders sold 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPX. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

