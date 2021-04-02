Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. China Renaissance Securities currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TME. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of TME stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

