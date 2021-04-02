Terracoin (TRC) Trading 21% Higher This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $390,904.31 and $41.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,024.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.19 or 0.00938265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00384507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00051848 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001982 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

