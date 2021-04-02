TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits Market Cap of $2.57 Million

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. TerraCredit has a market cap of $2.57 million and $2.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 535.6% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

