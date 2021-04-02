TerraKRW 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.69 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $49.89 million and $4.69 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00326607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00747749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00089448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 55,929,001,604 coins and its circulating supply is 55,928,272,495 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

