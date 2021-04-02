TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $48.98 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005699 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,657,566,464 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.