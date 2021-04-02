Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $1,359.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,600.00 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $380.20 and a 12 month high of $1,710.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,313.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $802.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 166 shares of company stock valued at $169,396. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

