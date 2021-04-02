The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $119.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALL. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.58.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.