The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $385.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

