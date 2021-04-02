The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 178.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $147.16 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

