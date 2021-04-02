The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 511,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,592 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $327.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.74. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.67 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

