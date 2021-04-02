The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.00.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $327.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.74. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.