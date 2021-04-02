The Graph Market Capitalization Tops $2.40 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $414.69 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 774% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.88 or 0.00676377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028658 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.