The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.