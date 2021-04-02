The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Cut by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,265,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $35.95 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,071 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

