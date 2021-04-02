The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 998,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,163,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,199,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,523,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.