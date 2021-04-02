The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Energizer worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Energizer by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENR opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

