The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.29 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Radian Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

