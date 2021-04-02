The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Crocs by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,016 shares of company stock worth $7,816,627. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $86.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

