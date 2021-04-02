The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.86 Million Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

KOD stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

