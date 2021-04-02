The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of StepStone Group worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

In other news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $36.93 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

STEP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.