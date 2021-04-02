The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,470 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,156,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,708 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 854,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,619,000 after purchasing an additional 291,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 432,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARNA opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.