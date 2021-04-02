The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Shares of MIDD opened at $165.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Middleby by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

