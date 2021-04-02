The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Stephens

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.65.

PNC opened at $177.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.76. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,132,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

