The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $624.06

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 624.06 ($8.15) and traded as high as GBX 625.80 ($8.18). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 625 ($8.17), with a volume of 1,594,928 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 591.43 ($7.73).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 590.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 624.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

