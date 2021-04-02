The Sherwin-Williams Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,962 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 898% compared to the typical daily volume of 397 call options.

NYSE SHW opened at $249.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.03. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $137.34 and a twelve month high of $256.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.4467 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.81.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,788,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78,444 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $774,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

