The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.13.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $261,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

