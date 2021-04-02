The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $155.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $150.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $261,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

