The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 679,700 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCTY traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,858,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The9 has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.56% of The9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

