TheStreet Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.65.

ZBH stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,000.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

