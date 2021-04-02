Thisoption Price Up 49.3% This Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Thisoption token can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00003114 BTC on major exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com.

Thisoption Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

