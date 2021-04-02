THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 46.1% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $8.47 or 0.00014240 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $87.77 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00284143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00091291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.43 or 0.00735071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010032 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,775,761 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

