Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00.

Edmond Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $396,656.96.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $334.44 million, a P/E ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 415,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

