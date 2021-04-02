Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $22.04

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $22.83. Tilray shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 188,415 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.