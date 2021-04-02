TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in March

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.4 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised TIS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

TISNF opened at $23.25 on Friday. TIS has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.33.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

