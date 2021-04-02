Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.83

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $2.84. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 265,216 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,515,000.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

