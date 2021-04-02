Tixl Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tixl has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00066847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00286893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00091862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00736586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

