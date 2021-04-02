Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading Down 28%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) dropped 28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 618,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 951% from the average daily volume of 58,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

PBEGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Touchstone Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

About Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

