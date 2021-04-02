Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 677 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 926% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $192.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.93. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.