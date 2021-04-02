Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $165.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $169.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.59.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

