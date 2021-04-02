TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. Equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TACT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

