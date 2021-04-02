TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of TransDigm Group worth $46,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Raynor Geoffrey raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Raynor Geoffrey now owns 7,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.27.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $603.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.85. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $260.00 and a 12 month high of $626.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

