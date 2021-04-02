Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.20. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 458,228 shares trading hands.

TV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.25 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$187.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

