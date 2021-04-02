Trevor R. Milton Sells 3,500,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trevor R. Milton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of Nikola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28.

NKLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,084,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,600. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $93.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

