Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Raises Dividend to $1.38 Per Share

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYBT opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

