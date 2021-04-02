Truist Financial Corp Buys 67,527 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,527 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $35,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $120.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.