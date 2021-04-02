Truist Financial Corp Has $33.42 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $33,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Markel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,156.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $761.06 and a 1-year high of $1,169.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,031.15.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

