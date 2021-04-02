Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,913 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.54% of Enstar Group worth $24,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $246.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $121.63 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.49 and its 200 day moving average is $202.69.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

